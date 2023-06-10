Clive Barker, the renowned former coach of Bafana Bafana, has passed away.

Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has passed away

Clive Barker, a South African football icon and former coach of the national team Bafana Bafana, has died at the age of 83. Barker led Bafana Bafana to their first and only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996. He will always be remembered as a great coach and a true legend of South African football. Rest in peace, Clive Barker.

Clive Barker Bafana Bafana Clive Barker death news Clive Barker football career Clive Barker coaching achievements Clive Barker South African football