Cllr Graham Lambie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cllr Graham Lambie has Died.

Cllr Graham Lambie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

We're deeply saddened to hear of the death of National Park Board member and @StirlingCouncil Cllr Graham Lambie. @LochLomondCEO and Convener @MD_JStuart pay tribute to a 'tireless servant to the communities he served' https://t.co/gWjHhfl27q https://t.co/CvPp8xGmZf

