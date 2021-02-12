Cllr Graham Lambie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cllr Graham Lambie has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Cllr Graham Lambie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
We're deeply saddened to hear of the death of National Park Board member and @StirlingCouncil Cllr Graham Lambie. @LochLomondCEO and Convener @MD_JStuart pay tribute to a 'tireless servant to the communities he served' https://t.co/gWjHhfl27q https://t.co/CvPp8xGmZf
— Loch Lomond & The Trossachs (@lomondtrossachs) February 12, 2021
