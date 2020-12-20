Cllr Lily Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary : Cllr Lily Henderson has Died .

Cllr Lily Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

I want to pay tribute to Cllr Lily Henderson MBE for the years of service she gave to the Blackpool community.

Lily was our oldest Conservative councillor and sadly passed away earlier this week.

My thoughts are with Lily’s family and friends.https://t.co/HECvp4LzgW

— Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) December 19, 2020