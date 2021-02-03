Cllr Maureen Colquhoun Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cllr Maureen Colquhoun has Died .

Cllr Maureen Colquhoun has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Hoxton (Wenlock/Shoreditch) Cllr Maureen Colquhoun was a force to be reckoned with, and a true icon. Not well enough remembered or understood, she sadly died today. Our thoughts are with her family, and we give thanks for all she did for LGBT+ visibility. https://t.co/vidH0Izdpo — Hoxton & Shoreditch Labour (@WeLoveHandS) February 2, 2021

