“Closet Shelving System” : “Corner Closet System with Hanging Rods, Shelves, and Drawers – Organize and Maximize Storage Space with White Closet Shelving (51 inches Wide)”

System with Drawers, Hanging Rods, and Shelves – Corner Closet Organizer with Storage – White, 51 inches Wide



Price: $954.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 08:29:46 UTC – Details)





The Closet Kit with Hanging Rods, Shelves & Drawers is an excellent solution for organizing your closet space. Made from all-wood, this closet kit is durable and long-lasting. Whether you have a walk-in closet or a small one, this closet organization system will transform your space. The Closet Kit is easy to install and comes with modules for hanging rods, shelves, and drawers, which can be combined in different ways to create infinite possibilities for your closet.

One of the unique features of the Closet Kit is its patented modular system that installs right onto the wall of your closet. This system makes it easy to plan your design and is the strongest closet organizer and storage system on the market. The Closet Kit is built with high-quality materials and is made right here in New Jersey, using US-manufactured wood board, making it an excellent choice for those who want to support American-made products.

The Closet Kit is perfect for those who want to outfit their closet with essential organizational tools but also want the flexibility to create a custom closet. The kit includes a Double Hanging module (24″ wide) and a 4-Drawer Shelf Closet Tower module (25.5″ wide). However, the Closet Kit is just the beginning. There are plenty of other modules available on the Amazon storefront that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect closet for your space. So, whether you need more hanging space, shelves, or drawers, you can find the perfect combination to suit your needs.

Measuring your closet is the first step in installing the Closet Kit. This is a crucial step to ensure that you purchase the correct kit and modules. To measure your closet, you need to make a rough sketch of your closet and measure each wall in three places: bottom, middle, and top. Write down your measurements and use the shortest one for your final sketch. Then, do the same for the other walls. Once you have your measurements, you can find the kit with the width that works for your space.

In conclusion, the Closet Kit with Hanging Rods, Shelves & Drawers is an excellent closet organization system that will transform your closet. The modular system makes it easy to plan your design, and the Closet Kit is durable and long-lasting. You can also choose from an array of modules to create a custom closet that suits your specific needs. The Closet Kit is made in the USA with high-quality materials and comes with a Forever Warranty. If you want to take control of your closet space, then the Closet Kit with Hanging Rods, Shelves & Drawers is the perfect solution for you.



