Clostebol doping in dogs: Gabriel’s Positive Test for Clostebol Linked to Medication Given by Lou DiBella to Her Dog

Hanna Gabriels Tests Positive for Banned Substance Due to Dog’s Medication: Promoter Claims Accident

Costa Rican boxer Hanna Gabriels tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance, during a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test on May 2. Lou DiBella, Gabriels’ promoter, stated that the substance was present in a medication that was applied to her dog’s abdomen. Gabriels’ husband had spread the medication on their dog’s body, and the boxer was informed by a VADA tester that the medication contained a banned substance.

DiBella clarified that he was not blaming Claressa Shields, Gabriels’ opponent in a middleweight championship rematch that was scheduled for June 3, for the situation. Instead, he explained that Gabriels had tested positive due to an accident. Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, expressed sympathy for Gabriels but stated that he had no choice but to replace her due to the presence of a banned substance.

Gabriels’ rematch with Shields was highly anticipated due to her being the only opponent to knock Shields down during her professional career. The rematch would have been a significant payday for Gabriels, who has not fought in 25 months.

Gabriels last fought in April 2021 when she defeated Mexico’s Martha Lara in a heavyweight bout. Salita stated that once Gabriels is cleared of the banned substance, they may revisit the possibility of a rematch. However, allowing a competitor with performance-enhancing substances in her system to fight would be “beyond irresponsible and another black eye for the sport,” according to Salita.

In conclusion, the situation with Hanna Gabriels highlights the importance of being aware of the substances present in medications, even those meant for pets. Accidents can happen, but the consequences of testing positive for banned substances can have significant impact on one’s career and reputation. It is crucial for athletes to take responsibility for what they put in their bodies and to follow anti-doping regulations to ensure a fair and level playing field for all competitors.

Lou DiBella’s involvement in Gabriel’s positive drug test Lou DiBella’s stance on performance-enhancing drugs in boxing Lou DiBella’s role as a promoter for female boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn Lou DiBella’s career as a boxing promoter and executive Lou DiBella’s opinion on the use of medications in animal care

News Source : Keith Idec

Source Link :Lou DiBella: Applying Medication To Her Dog Caused Gabriels To Test Positive For Clostebol/