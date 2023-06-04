“Cloudy well water remedy”: A Cost-Free Solution for Cloudy and Unpleasant-Smelling Well or Column Water

The Magic of Rowan Leaves: Purifying Water without Special Skills and Devices

Access to clean drinking water is a basic need for every human being. Unfortunately, in some parts of the world, the only source of water available is a well or a column. However, the water collected from these sources is often not suitable for drinking due to its cloudy appearance, impurities, and unpleasant odor. But worry not, as there is a simple solution to this problem that does not require any special skills or devices. All you need is rowan leaves.

The Antibacterial and Tannin-Rich Properties of Rowan Leaves

The rowan tree, also known as the mountain ash, is rich in antibacterial and tannins. Additionally, it contains many trace elements and essential oils. The leaves and berries of the plant also contain acids that have a detrimental effect on the growth of pathogenic microorganisms, fungi, and mold. These properties make rowan leaves an excellent natural purifier for water.

Purifying Water with Rowan Leaves

Purifying water with rowan leaves is a straightforward process. All you need to do is prepare some red rowan leaves and put them in a container with the liquid you want to purify. The ratio of leaves to water is 15 leaves for every two liters of water, 30 leaves for four liters, and so on. After two hours, the rowan leaves will have successfully purified the water, making it safe for drinking. Those who have tried this method attest that it even works for swamp water.

The Benefits of Using Rowan Leaves for Water Purification

Using rowan leaves for water purification is a natural and cost-effective method. It is an excellent alternative to expensive water purifying equipment or chemicals. Rowan leaves are readily available in many parts of the world, making it a convenient solution for those who have limited access to clean drinking water.

Conclusion

Purifying water with rowan leaves is a simple and effective method that anyone can use. The antibacterial and tannin-rich properties of rowan leaves make them an excellent natural purifier for water. This method is also cost-effective and does not require any special skills or equipment. So, the next time you have access to water that is not suitable for drinking, try using rowan leaves for purification and enjoy clean and safe drinking water.

News Source : News and articles about the garden and vegetable garden

