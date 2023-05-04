“Clovis house fire” Today : Two children die in a house fire in Clovis

Two Children Die in Tragic House Fire in Clovis

A devastating house fire in Clovis, New Mexico, on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of two young children. The incident was reported to the Clovis Police Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, who rushed to the scene to find flames coming from the bottom floor of the home.

Despite their best efforts, officers were unable to gain access to the property due to the intensity of the blaze and heavy smoke coming from the front entrance. Firefighters from the Clovis Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly afterward and were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Clovis Police Department, the 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, and the New Mexico Fire Marshal’s Office. It is unclear at this stage what started the fire and whether foul play is suspected.

The tragic loss of two young lives has stunned the community of Clovis, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the children who died. It is a stark reminder of the dangers of fire and the importance of taking precautions to prevent such accidents from happening.

House fires can occur for a variety of reasons, from electrical faults and gas leaks to smoking, cooking, and heating appliances. The best way to reduce the risk of fire is to ensure that your home is fitted with smoke detectors on every floor and that they are tested regularly.

It is also essential to be aware of potential hazards in the home, such as overloaded electrical sockets, flammable materials, and unattended candles or cigarettes. Always ensure that your smoke alarms are working correctly and that you have a fire escape plan in place in case of an emergency.

In the event of a fire, it is crucial to act quickly and evacuate the property as soon as possible. Always stay low to the ground, as smoke rises, and avoid opening doors that feel hot to the touch. Call the emergency services from a safe location and wait for them to arrive.

The loss of life in this tragic house fire in Clovis serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety and the need to take precautions to prevent such accidents from happening. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the children who died, and we hope that the investigation into the cause of the fire will shed light on what happened and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

News Source : Albuquerque Journal

Source Link :Clovis house fire leaves 2 children dead/