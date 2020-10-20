Club Player Eoin Bergin Death – Dead :Eoin Bergin Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Club Player Eoin Bergin has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“St.Patrick’s GAA | Ballyragget on Twitter: “St. Patrick’s GAA regrets to inform the death of Club Player Eoin Bergin. May he Rest in Peace. For funeral arrangements please go to rip .ie ”

Tributes

All at @BallyhaleGAA wish to express to condolences to your club and to the Bergin family on Eoin's sad passing. May he RIP — Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) October 20, 2020