Club Player Eoin Bergin Death – Dead :Eoin Bergin Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Club Player Eoin Bergin has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“St.Patrick’s GAA | Ballyragget on Twitter: “St. Patrick’s GAA regrets to inform the death of Club Player Eoin Bergin. May he Rest in Peace. For funeral arrangements please go to rip .ie ”
St. Patrick's GAA regrets to inform the death of Club Player Eoin Bergin. May he Rest in Peace.
For funeral arrangements please go to rip .ie pic.twitter.com/hNZEozBClU
— St.Patrick's GAA | Ballyragget (@stpatsbally) October 20, 2020
Tributes
All at @BallyhaleGAA wish to express to condolences to your club and to the Bergin family on Eoin's sad passing. May he RIP
— Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) October 20, 2020
