Clyde Flett Death -Dead – Obituary : Clyde Flett has Died .

Clyde Flett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

“On behalf of everyone at Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, I want to extend my sincere and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Clyde Flett. We are beyond saddened to share that Clyde has begun his journey onto the spirit world.“

~Grand Chief Garrison Settee pic.twitter.com/LhV2zpvzHf — MKO: Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (@MKO_North) December 12, 2020

MKO: Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak on Twitter: ““On behalf of everyone at Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, I want to extend my sincere and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Clyde Flett. We are beyond saddened to share that Clyde has begun his journey onto the spirit world.“ ~Grand Chief Garrison Settee