Clyde Picht Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht has Died .
Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht dies at age 87https://t.co/6eTXj8g7uj
— 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) January 4, 2021
1080 KRLD @KRLD Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht dies at age 87
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.