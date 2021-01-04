Clyde Picht Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht has Died .

Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht dies at age 87https://t.co/6eTXj8g7uj — 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) January 4, 2021

1080 KRLD @KRLD Former Fort Worth councilman Clyde Picht dies at age 87