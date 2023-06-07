CNG alternative energy source.: IPMAN Recommends CNG as the Optimal Alternative Energy Source, States Newsdiaryonline

IPMAN Endorses Compressed Natural Gas as Alternative Energy Source

The Independent Petroleum Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has endorsed the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative energy source to cushion the effect of subsidy removal. According to IPMAN National President, Elder Chinedu Okorokwo, bringing CNG as an alternative energy source would create relief for the government and its citizens.

Background

President Bola Tinubu had on May 29 in his inaugural speech said subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel had ended with the commencement of his administration. In view of the high increase in fuel pump price, transportation and food stuff among others due to the subsidy removal, the Federal Government entered into deliberations with the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. The meeting agreed on the adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel which it said would bring a better and long-lasting solution to the constant fluctuation in the price of petrol in the global market.

The Benefits of CNG

CNG is a gas mainly composed of methane and produces less emission, making it the cleanest burning fuel operating today with less vehicle maintenance and longer engine life. The introduction of CNG would cushion the effect occasioned by the high price of fuel currently as a litre of CNG would not cost more than N130 and could be less. Additionally, if the government should facilitate the usage of CNG, afforestation will be stopped while cleaner environment promoted.

Creating a Market for CNG

Okoronkwo explained that CNG is the energy for transmission and the way to go, adding that Nigeria should emulate something that is working. There is a franchise for the bottling of CNG so that an average woman in the kitchen can use it. He said introduction of CNG would cushion the effect occasioned by the high price of fuel currently as a litre of CNG would not cost more than N130 and could be less. He advised that repairing the local refineries as well would reduce the impact of the removal as it would eliminate the cost of importation and exportation.

He also suggested that the government should give soft loans to be paid back within stipulated periods to get vehicles to use gas instead of fuel, citing the examples of Egypt and India who had done the same.

Conclusion

IPMAN’s endorsement of CNG as an alternative energy source is a step in the right direction, and the government should take it seriously. The adoption of CNG will not only bring relief to the government and its citizens but also promote a cleaner environment. The government should create a market for CNG and give soft loans to encourage the use of gas instead of fuel. Repairing the local refineries would also reduce the impact of subsidy removal by eliminating the cost of importation and exportation.

