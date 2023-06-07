CNG as alternative energy source: IPMAN Recommends CNG as the Optimal Energy Source following Subsidy Elimination

IPMAN Endorses Use of Compressed Natural Gas as Alternative Energy Source

The Independent Petroleum Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has endorsed the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative energy source to cushion the effect of subsidy removal. IPMAN National President, Elder Chinedu Okorokwo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja on Wednesday.

In his inaugural speech on May 29, President Bola Tinubu announced that subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel had ended with the commencement of his administration. This led to a high increase in fuel pump price, transportation and foodstuff among others due to the subsidy removal. The Federal Government then entered into deliberations with the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress and agreed on the adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel which it said would bring a better and long-lasting solution to the constant fluctuation in the price of petrol in the global market.

CNG, which is a gas mainly composed of methane and produces less emission, is the cleanest burning fuel operating today with less vehicle maintenance and longer engine life. Okoronkwo, who had supported the removal of subsidy and usage of CNG said bringing CNG, which was cheaper than even firewood as an alternative energy, would create relief for the government and its citizens.

He said the removal of subsidy was necessary because of the preferential for dollar which was so hard, adding that there was no crude refining in Nigeria, rather they produced. “We have also discovered that by bringing an alternative that is cheaper than even firewood which is CNG will not only create relief for the government and its citizens but it is environmentally friendly. The CNG is abundantly available in Nigeria than anywhere in Africa.”

Okoronkwo advised that repairing the local refineries as well would reduce the impact of the removal as it would eliminate the cost of importation and exportation. According to him, if the government should facilitate the usage of CNG, afforestation will be stopped while cleaner environment promoted.

The president explained that CNG is the energy for transmission and the way to go, adding that Nigeria should emulate something that is working. “There’s a franchise for the bottling of CNG so that an average woman in the kitchen can use it,’’ he said. He said the introduction of CNG would cushion the effect occasioned by the high price of fuel currently as a litre of CNG would not cost more than N130 and could be less.

He also suggested that the government should create the market for CNG by giving soft loans to be paid back within stipulated periods from there they can get vehicles to use gas instead of fuel. This is similar to what Egypt and India did. They gave soft loans to their citizens to aid the conversion from fuel to CNG.

In conclusion, it is clear that the endorsement of the use of CNG as an alternative energy source by IPMAN is a step in the right direction. This move will not only create relief for the government and its citizens but also promote a cleaner environment. The government should take steps to facilitate the usage of CNG and create the necessary market for it. This will go a long way in reducing the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy and cushioning the effect of high fuel pump price.

Alternative energy sources CNG as fuel alternative Subsidy removal impact on fuel prices IPMAN viewpoint on subsidy removal Nigeria’s energy sector