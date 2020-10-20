CNN legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Death is a Hoax : Jeffrey Toobin is not Dead.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin might have killed himself after reportedly exposing himself during a video teleconference between magazine staffers and WNYC radio staffers.

Toobin, also a legal analyst for CNN, described the incident as an accident in a statement to Vice Media, who first reported the suspension.

Who is Jeffrey Toobin

Jeffrey Ross Toobin is an American lawyer, blogger, author and legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker. During the Iran–Contra affair, he served as an associate counsel in the Department of Justice, and moved from government into writing during the 1990s. According to his profile on Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Jeffrey Toobin is fine and alive .

Comments and Reactions

Masturbating in ur own goddamn house is not a crime. Only an unintelligent person wud think @JeffreyToobin did that intentionally with work colleagues watching. Since COVID a lot of online mistakes have been made, it was clearly a mistake. Its just a penis people? Get over it 🙄 — Cerebral (@Namaste_40) October 20, 2020

Jeffrey Toobin: I do what ever i want to! pic.twitter.com/uMgdmadVOs — spacemon (@spacemonk20) October 20, 2020

From 2010: Jeffrey Toobin’s affair with Jeff Greenfield’s daughter Casey and the child (which Toobin at first refused to acknowledge) born from that relationship. #JeffreyToobin #CNN #zoomdick #TheNewYorker https://t.co/YmTufhsdlg — Terry McCarty (@TVMCCA) October 20, 2020

got caught masturbating on a ZOOM call. Big deal. In 2020 that’s practically a weekly occurrence somewhere. We’re 15 days from a major election. Stay focused. #Vote2020 Debra Lerner Schmidt wrote

Was Toobin itchy? I am scratching my head trying to figure out why a man takes off his pants in front of his computer. Heidi Scott wrote

The world is so haywire right now, I am having a difficult time caring about Jeffrey Toobin touching his pee-pee during a Zoom call. Frankly, it feels a little mundane. It’s 2020. What did we think was going to happen to Jeffrey Toobin on a Zoom call? Sherry wrote

