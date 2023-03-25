Co-founder of Intel, Gordon Moore, passes at 94.

Intel announced that Gordon Moore, who was born in the Bay Area and was a co-founder of the company, passed away at the age of 94.

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel and a Bay Area native, has passed away at the age of 94, as announced by the company. Moore is best known for his namesake observation, Moore’s Law, which predicted the exponential growth of computer processing power and set the course for technology development for decades to come.

Moore was born in San Francisco in 1929 and grew up in nearby Pescadero. He studied chemistry at UC Berkeley before joining the California Institute of Technology, where he earned his PhD in chemistry and physics. After a brief stint at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, Moore returned to California to work at Shockley Semiconductor, where he met future Intel co-founders Robert Noyce and Andy Grove.

Moore, Noyce, and Grove went on to found Intel in 1968. The company’s first product was a memory chip, and it later became known for its microprocessors, which powered personal computers and other devices. Moore’s Law, which he first articulated in a paper published in Electronics Magazine in 1965, predicted that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every year, leading to a rapid increase in computing power and a decrease in cost.

Moore’s Law has proven to be remarkably accurate over the years, driving innovation in the technology industry and transforming the way we live and work. It has enabled the development of powerful computing devices and helped to advance areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis.

In addition to his work at Intel, Moore was a philanthropist who supported a variety of causes, including education, the environment, and scientific research. He and his wife founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000, which has since donated billions of dollars to support these causes.

Moore’s legacy at Intel and in the technology industry as a whole will be remembered for years to come. His pioneering work and visionary leadership helped to transform the world we live in and paved the way for future generations of innovators.

Source : @abc7newsbayarea



Gordon Moore, the Bay Area native who co-founded @intel, has died at the age of 94, the company said. https://t.co/KLYYatWhpF— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 25, 2023

Gordon Moore, the Bay Area native who co-founded @intel, has died at the age of 94, the company said. https://t.co/KLYYatWhpF — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 25, 2023