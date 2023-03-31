Co-founder of LFO, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, dead at 47.

At the age of 47, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, the co-founder and singer of the boy band LFO, known for their hit song “Summer Girls”, has passed away.

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, a co-founder of the boy band LFO, has passed away at the age of 47. The news was confirmed through a tweet by music publication Consequence. Gillis helped form the group in 1995 alongside Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin. LFO, which stands for “Lyte Funky Ones,” was known for their hit single “Summer Girls” which premiered in 1999.

The group’s unique sound and quirky lyrics helped set them apart from other boy bands of the time. “Summer Girls” quickly became a summer anthem, and the group’s popularity peaked with their self-titled debut album, which reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Following the success of their debut album, LFO continued to release music and tour, but they were never able to reach the same level of success as their first album. The group disbanded in 2002, and Gillis continued to work on his music. However, in recent years, he had kept a low profile.

The news of Gillis’ death has shocked fans and the music industry alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the band’s impact on their lives. Gillis’ contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to live on through the music he helped create.

As the world mourns the loss of a talented musician and co-founder of one of the most iconic boy bands of the late 90s, it’s important to remember the impact he had on the music industry. LFO’s unique sound and style helped pave the way for future boy bands, and Gillis’ contributions to the group played a significant role in their success.

While the world may have lost a talented musician, Gillis’ music will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come. His legacy will continue to live on through the unforgettable music he helped create, and the memories he created for fans all around the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Brian "Brizz" Gillis, the singer who co-founded "Summer Girls" boy band LFO, has died at 47

