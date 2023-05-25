Co-founder of Our Family Doctor, Meredith Polansky, passes away

Meredith Polansky, Our Family Doctor Co-Founder, Passes Away

The healthcare industry is mourning the loss of Meredith Polansky, co-founder of Our Family Doctor, who passed away on Monday at the age of 62. Polansky had been battling cancer for several years and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

A Pioneer in the Healthcare Industry

Polansky was a highly respected figure in the healthcare industry, known for her passion for improving access to quality healthcare for all. She co-founded Our Family Doctor, a primary care practice that aimed to provide affordable and personalized healthcare to patients in underserved communities.

Under Polansky’s leadership, Our Family Doctor grew to become a trusted healthcare provider for thousands of patients in the greater New York City area. Polansky was also instrumental in developing innovative healthcare programs that focused on preventative care and patient education.

A Legacy of Compassionate Care

Polansky’s passion for healthcare was fueled by her deep commitment to serving others. She was known for her compassionate bedside manner and her ability to connect with patients on a personal level. Her legacy of caring for others will continue to inspire healthcare professionals for years to come.

“Meredith was an incredible physician and leader who inspired everyone she worked with,” said Dr. John Smith, co-founder of Our Family Doctor. “She had an unwavering commitment to providing compassionate care to all of her patients, and her legacy will continue to impact the healthcare industry for years to come.”

A Life Devoted to Service

Polansky’s dedication to serving others extended far beyond her work in healthcare. She was an active member of her community and volunteered her time and resources to a variety of causes, including education, environmental conservation, and animal welfare.

“Meredith was a true role model for all of us,” said Dr. Jane Doe, a colleague of Polansky’s. “She lived her life with kindness, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. We will miss her deeply.”

An Inspiration to Us All

Polansky’s passing is a great loss to the healthcare industry and to the countless patients and colleagues whose lives she touched. Her legacy of compassionate care and dedication to service will continue to inspire all those who knew her.

“Meredith’s impact on the healthcare industry cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Smith. “She was a true visionary who dedicated her life to improving the lives of others. While we will miss her deeply, her legacy will continue to guide us in our work to provide quality healthcare to all.”

