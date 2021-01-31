Coach Bortell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Bortell has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Coach Bortell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The city of Battle Creek lost a legend yesterday. It's truly hard to comprehend. Coach Bortell is one of a kind. He will be missed dearly. Thoughts and prayers go out to him and all of his family, especially wife Micki and son Cameron. We love you! RB35 forever pic.twitter.com/iYDawcWumQ
— BC Lakeview Baseball (@bc_lhs_baseball) January 31, 2021
BC Lakeview Baseball @bc_lhs_baseball The city of Battle Creek lost a legend yesterday. It’s truly hard to comprehend. Coach Bortell is one of a kind. He will be missed dearly. Thoughts and prayers go out to him and all of his family, especially wife Micki and son Cameron. We love you! RB35 forever
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.