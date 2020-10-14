Coach Chuck Wooten Death – Dead : Chuck Wooten Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Coach Chuck Wooten has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Ryan Baker on Twitter: “Saddened to wake to the news that longtime @HartleyFootball assistant Coach Chuck Wooten passed yesterday!! Always one of my favorite coaches to see work at practice!! This is an interview I did with him when he was retiring in 2016… #ripcoachwoo ”

Saddened to wake to the news that longtime @HartleyFootball assistant Coach Chuck Wooten passed yesterday!! Always one of my favorite coaches to see work at practice!! This is an interview I did with him when he was retiring in 2016… #ripcoachwoo https://t.co/118oIfYbbJ — Ryan Baker (@ShakeNBaker21) October 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –