Coach Colly Chauke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Colly Chauke has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Coach Colly Chauke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Colly Chauke has Died .

Coach Colly Chauke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

GBC Boxing Camp 9h  · RIP to our Coach Colly Chauke. Psalms 147 v 4 He heals the broken-hearted and bandages their wounds. Sending Condolences to Chauke family. 33 3 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) GBC Boxing Camp – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –
Frans Nkuna
Her death come with a suprise we will miss her information about football Knowledge,may his soul rest peaceful and god heal the family and friends even the nation

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...