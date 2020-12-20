Coach Cooley Death -Obituary – Dead : Coach Harold Cooley has Died .
Coach Harold Cooley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Liquori Doug shared a link. Yesterday at 2:40 PM · New Article Published Today: Rob Eggert David Sherman Thomas Coraci Jeremy Milito Pierce Field Lyndsay Mavrich Kevin Mavrich Rich Wagner Hannah Manetta Penny Cordano Hines Anthony Riggi John Knieriemen I’d like everyone to give their condolences to the Cooley Family and the Long Island Bowling Community for losing a great ambassador to the sport today in Coach Harold Cooley.
Source: (20+) Bowlage.com – NorthEastern Bowling Community | Facebook
