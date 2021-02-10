coach Garrett Stark Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : coach Garrett Stark has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

coach Garrett Stark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Our heartfelt condolences & prayers go out to coach Garrett Stark’s family, & the @Mercersoccer @MercerCoTitans @CUHPioneers soccer families.

Coach Stark impacted an immeasurable amount of young lives through the beautiful game in Ky & beyond. Thank you Coach. RIP🙏❤️⚽️ — ACHS Boys Soccer (@ACHSBoysSoccer) February 10, 2021

NOTICE.

Tributes

———————— –

Lexington FC

The Lexington FC / LYSA soccer family has a collective heavy heart hearing of the passing of Garrett Stark. Although we regularly competed against Garrett and his clubs and teams over the years, we shared an unwavering commitment to the development of youth soccer throughout Central Kentucky. Garrett impacted countless numbers of players, coaches and families in an immeasurable way and soccer in our community would never be as great as it is now without his invaluable contributions. Prayers go out tonight to the his daughter Taiylor and the Stark family, all of Garrett’s friends, our colleagues at the KY United Soccer Club and everyone who was fortunate enough to know Garrett.

John C McKibben

Garrett’s first experience in Soccer was in 1985 with LYSA where he played for many seasons. He was a great young man and continued being A gentleman and lover of the game. He will be missed.