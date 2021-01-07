Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed has Died .
Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I just received word that Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed away today. John was one of the greats in Alaska Baseball.
I am blessed to have competed against him and call him my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/f6la33Xhx9
— Alaska Baseball (@ReportAlaska) January 7, 2021
