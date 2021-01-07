Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed has Died .

By | January 7, 2021
Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed has Died .

Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alaska Baseball @ReportAlaska I just received word that Coach John Opinsky of West Anchorage passed away today. John was one of the greats in Alaska Baseball. I am blessed to have competed against him and call him my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

