Coach Mike Mayock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Mike Mayock has Died .
Coach Mike Mayock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Haverford School and the Inter-Ac lost a legend today with the passing of Coach Mike Mayock. The Award in his name recognizes teaching excellence at each I-Ac school on a rotating basis. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mayock family. RIP Coach!
— Haverford Athletics (@GoFords) January 3, 2021
Haverford Athletics @GoFords The Haverford School and the Inter-Ac lost a legend today with the passing of Coach Mike Mayock. The Award in his name recognizes teaching excellence at each I-Ac school on a rotating basis. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mayock family. RIP Coach!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.