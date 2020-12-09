Coach Phil Albert Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Phil Albert has Died .
Coach Phil Albert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Phil Albert. He was always generous of his time when we spoke and is a true TU legend. He positively impacted thousands of students during his time on campus.
— Tim Leonard (@TLeonard_TUAD) December 9, 2020
