Coach Ray Perkins Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Ray Perkins has Died .

Rick Karle WVTM 13 8 hrs · The pressure he felt must have been enormous. Replacing the one and only Coach Bryant? Yet Ray Perkins stood strong, and behind the gruff demeanor stood a player’s coach, a man who loved players such as Derrick Thomas, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Bobby Humphrey, Van Tiffin and Kerry Goode. Ray Perkins passed away early this morning, three days after his 79th birthday. He leaves behind his wife Lisa along with four children- Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby- and many grandchildren. Ray Perkins grew up in Petal, MS in a modest wooden house with white siding. He work ethic uncanny, Perkins worked in grocery stores, painted houses, did carpentry. He was tough as nails- playing through pain in high school even while doctors discovered that he had a vertebrae missing. How focused was Ray Perkins? Focused enough to stay up until 2 am to replace a muffler in his 1955 Chevy. Ray Perkins was also tough enough to play for Coach Bryant from 1964 to 1966- he caught passes from the likes of Joe Namath and Kenny Stabler. He won two national championships- 1966 should have been a third. He went on to play in the NFL and caught passes from Johnny Unitas. Ray Perkins coached in the NFL and later consulted dozens of football coaches and top brass- and yes, he softened up down through the years after quietly retiring in Tuscaloosa. The pressure he felt must have been enormous. And while Coach Perkins didn’t turn heads with ultimate success after replacing Coach Bryant, he led his Crimson Tide into heated Iron Bowl battles and numerous bowl games. Ray Perkins gave his life to coaching. He always stuck to his guns. And the history of Alabama football can never be told without Ray Perkins being a part of the story. May he rest in peace. Pictures courtesy UA and Paul W. Bryant Museum New York Times provided some information for this post.

My husband was in 7th grade at the same school as Ray when he was a senior. He was a good person. We always enjoyed seeing him around town and talking to him when they lived in Hattiesburg. Roll Tide and Rest In Peace Ray!

Rest In Peace Coach Perkins. When he went to the NFL, he had some players that I wanted that was going to play for him. I asked if he could get them from me. Then I got a letter from him also with my autograph pictures. I wrote him back and thanked him for my pictures. He was a good man and I liked seeing him coach. Prayers go out to his family and friends.

Ray Perkins was a tough player at Alabama and one of Bama’s greatest! My husband and I were great fans. May God comfort his family in his loss. His glory years at Alabama will never be forgotten! Roll Tide, Coach!

I had the pleasure of being at Bama when Ray Perkins & Joe Namath were there. My love of college football, especially Bama & the SEC, started then. So sorry to learn of Ray’s password. Roll Tide!