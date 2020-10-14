Coach Ritchie Barker Death – Dead :Ritchie Barker Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 14, 2020
coach Ritchie Barker has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Brighty on Twitter: “Saddened to hear our ⁦⁦@swfc⁩ coach Ritchie Barker has passed. An important member of our team in 93 who reached the FA Cup and League Cup Finals in the same season. ⁩Vastly experienced, a good coach, great company, a good man, condolences to his family and friends. ”

Tributes 

