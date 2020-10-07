coach Rollie Clements Death – Dead : Rollie Clements Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

coach Rollie Clements has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

” Victoria Jacobsen on Twitter: “Longtime @carrollchargers boys soccer coach Rollie Clements has passed away. I can’t believe I’ll never talk to him after a game again. My heart goes out to his family, friends and the generations of players who are missing him ”

Longtime @carrollchargers boys soccer coach Rollie Clements has passed away. I can’t believe I’ll never talk to him after a game again. My heart goes out to his family, friends and the generations of players who are missing him https://t.co/010k4Nkbl8 — Victoria Jacobsen (@Vicky_Jacobsen) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –