Coach Tim O’Brien Death – Dead :Tim O’Brien Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Northwood basketball coach Tim O’Brien has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Steve Fryer on Twitter: “Northwood basketball coach Tim O’Brien has died after a long and very courageous and incredibly Positive fight with cancer. He coached Estancia to a state title in ’91 among his many great wins. As good of a man and coach I’ve covered these 30 years”
Northwood basketball coach Tim O'Brien has died after a long and very courageous and incredibly Positive fight with cancer. He coached Estancia to a state title in '91 among his many great wins. As good of a man and coach I've covered these 30 years. pic.twitter.com/hKkmcjwayA
— Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) October 9, 2020
Tributes
James Perry @perryjameslusc wrote
My deepest sympathies and condolences to the O’Brien Family. Tim was an extraordinary teacher of the game. He was even a better human being. God’s speed. RIP my friend.
SMCHS_Basketball @SMCHSBasketball wrote
Such a wonderful person and great coach who positively influenced so many OC coaches and players. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
FVHS Athletics @FVHS_Athletics wrote
Thoughts are with the O’Brien family. Class person and great coach. He will be missed.
Mike Munson @munsonmike15 wrote
Such an unbelievable person an outstanding coach. A great mentor for so many students and he had my upmost respect as a referee and parent. My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Rusty Van Cleave @CoachRVC wrote
Coach OB was a first class person & one of the best coaches in SoCal. Prayers to the O’Brien family.
Kevin Kiernan @KevinKkiernan wrote
A great coach, player, teacher and man. Coach impacted so many lives. Condolences to the family. So sorry.
Pacifica Christian Hoops @pacificaocHOOPS wrote
Coach O’Brien was an incredible human being and coach who has positively impacted so many young men. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Folded hands
CypressCenturionsBasketball @CypressCenturi1 wrote
Was one of the best coaches to look up to as a young coach. Turned out he was one of the best coaches as a person as well. REST IN HEAVEN Tim!
CDM BASKETBALL @SeaKingsHoops wrote
Coach OB will be missed by the SoCal basketball community! An absolutely tremendous person, our love & prayers to his family & friends.
Jimmy Faulkner Bear face @thatsmyspinmove wrote
A fantastic coach and better human. I quote that man almost daily – such an infectious smile. He taught life lessons to me infused with some basketball and definitely made me understand I was tougher than I believed myself to be. A true legend for sure.
