Coach Tim O’Brien Death – Dead :Tim O’Brien Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Northwood basketball coach Tim O’Brien has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Steve Fryer on Twitter: “Northwood basketball coach Tim O’Brien has died after a long and very courageous and incredibly Positive fight with cancer. He coached Estancia to a state title in ’91 among his many great wins. As good of a man and coach I’ve covered these 30 years”

Tributes

James Perry @perryjameslusc wrote

My deepest sympathies and condolences to the O’Brien Family. Tim was an extraordinary teacher of the game. He was even a better human being. God’s speed. RIP my friend.

SMCHS_Basketball @SMCHSBasketball wrote

Such a wonderful person and great coach who positively influenced so many OC coaches and players. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

FVHS Athletics @FVHS_Athletics wrote

Thoughts are with the O’Brien family. Class person and great coach. He will be missed.

Mike Munson @munsonmike15 wrote

Such an unbelievable person an outstanding coach. A great mentor for so many students and he had my upmost respect as a referee and parent. My thoughts and prayers to his family.

Rusty Van Cleave @CoachRVC wrote

Coach OB was a first class person & one of the best coaches in SoCal. Prayers to the O’Brien family.

Kevin Kiernan @KevinKkiernan wrote

A great coach, player, teacher and man. Coach impacted so many lives. Condolences to the family. So sorry.

Pacifica Christian Hoops @pacificaocHOOPS wrote

Coach O’Brien was an incredible human being and coach who has positively impacted so many young men. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Folded hands

CypressCenturionsBasketball @CypressCenturi1 wrote

Was one of the best coaches to look up to as a young coach. Turned out he was one of the best coaches as a person as well. REST IN HEAVEN Tim!

CDM BASKETBALL @SeaKingsHoops wrote

Coach OB will be missed by the SoCal basketball community! An absolutely tremendous person, our love & prayers to his family & friends.

Jimmy Faulkner Bear face @thatsmyspinmove wrote

A fantastic coach and better human. I quote that man almost daily – such an infectious smile. He taught life lessons to me infused with some basketball and definitely made me understand I was tougher than I believed myself to be. A true legend for sure.