Coach Tom Fasko Death – Dead : Coach Tom Fasko Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Coach Tom Fasko has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Brunswick HS Athletics on Twitter: “We are saddened about the passing of Coach Tom Fasko. Coach Fasko was serving as an asst. coach for the Blue Devils Football program and was a longtime BHS coach since 1983 including 9 seasons as the Head Football Coach. There will be a moment of silence before tonight’s game.”

We are saddened about the passing of Coach Tom Fasko. Coach Fasko was serving as an asst. coach for the Blue Devils Football program and was a longtime BHS coach since 1983 including 9 seasons as the Head Football Coach. There will be a moment of silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/xDuzoYXfnV — Brunswick HS Athletics (@BHSGoBigBlue) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Dillon Brauser wrote

Coach Tom Fasko was more than just a substitute teacher, or football coach, he was one of the best examples of both. I know when he subbed for Spanish he might not have helped. But he made sure everyone in the class understood what’s was going on in math. RIP Coach

Todd Stumpf wrote

Sad to hear of the death of former @BHSGoBigBlue football coach Tom Fasko. His teams were a joy to cover and he was a big part of why. He never took it too seriously and remembered that it was just a game and something to be enjoyed. Sports could use a lot more coaches like him.

Ryanmetzger_2021 wrote

Tom Fasko is definition of a team leader and a captain. He brought happiness to the whole team and his family, he will be missed. I will always be looking up to him. Love you Coach FlyHigh 🕊

Mark Pinzone wrote

Today we are all very saddened by our beloved Coach Tom Fasko’s passing. He has been a tremendous mentor, teacher, coach, motivator and friend to all of us! His entire family is in our prayers! Coach, we will playing and coaching our hearts out for you tonight!!

Rick Noland MG/CT wrote

Sad, sad news: Former @BHSGoBigBlue and @medinaathletics football coach Tom Fasko, who led the Blue Devils to the 1995 D-I state title game, has passed away. Please keep his family in your thoughts