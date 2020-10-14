Coach Walter Pinion Death – Dead : Coach Walter Pinion Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Coach Walter Pinion has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“D.C. Express TC 💯 on Twitter: “My strongest Condolences and Prayers go out to the family of Coach Walter Pinion. Words can’t express how much of a positive influence he’s been in the lives of kids throughout his years. Great colleague and friend, you will be missed here and around the country!”

My strongest Condolences and Prayers go out to the family of Coach Walter Pinion. Words can’t express how much of a positive influence he’s been in the lives of kids throughout his years. Great colleague and friend, you will be missed here and around the country!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q9OULHvip7 — D.C. Express TC 💯 (@DCExpressTrack) October 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –