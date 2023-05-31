“Coast of Happiness boat trips”: Living the High Life on Türkiye’s Coast of Happiness: From Boat Trips to Disco Balls

Discover the Luxurious Offerings of Türkiye’s Bodrum: A Celebrity Hotspot

Known for its luxurious tourism offerings, Türkiye’s Bodrum has become a top destination for those who want to vacation like the stars. With famous visitors such as Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Yves Saint Laurent, Mick Jagger, Mark Zuckerberg, and even Harry and Meghan, it’s no surprise that Bodrum is often referred to as the St Tropez of Türkiye. Located in the southwest of the Aegean region in the province of Muğla, Bodrum first emerged as an essential stop on the international jet set circuit in the 1970s. Today, millions of visitors arrive by yacht, private jet, or cruise ship, all looking for a slice of the high life. Here are some of the best ways to experience the luxury of Bodrum:

Catch the Views from the Sea

Bodrum’s harbor is an excellent place to start, with a spot of people-watching among the eucalyptus trees. Bodrum Marina regularly hosts live music events, while the annual Bodrum Cup is your chance to see 80 of Türkiye’s most elegant yachts compete in a five-day regatta. You can also spot traditional Turkish gulets, 80-foot sailboats built in Bodrum and traditionally used for fishing and sponge-diving – and you can even hire them without a celebrity bank balance. Known as Blue Voyages, these day-long cruises offer a tour of the Aegean’s crystal waters and its best secluded bays and beaches, including Iassos, Bağla, Adaboğazı, Bitez, Kızıl, and Karaada Island. Lunch is served onboard, and some charters even include yoga on deck and holistic treatments.

Get Your Fill in Style

Brava, the flagship al fresco restaurant of the sleek, minimalist Edition hotel, is a celebrity favorite. Studio 54 founder Ian Schrager opened the Bodrum iteration of his hotel chain in 2018 and hired Peruvian star chef Diego Muñoz to helm its restaurant and bring Latin American flavors to the Turkish table. Head to the bar after dinner to dance under the giant pink disco ball. Or, for Turkish cuisine without sacrificing the luxury setting, try Maçakizi, which has been a fixture on the Bodrum scene since 1975 and has retained its bohemian vibes. Legend has it, Kate Moss once checked out of the local detox center LifeCo early and headed straight here. But if you do fancy detoxing with the stars, LifeCo, on the north coast of the Bodrum peninsula, is the place to do it. The company also runs Bodrum’s first vegan hotel.

Nourish Your Body and Soul

Bodrum is bursting with spas, and one of the most opulent is to be found at the Mandarin Oriental, which features open-air massage cabanas where you can have treatments designed to help with everything from jet lag to too much screen time, all with views over the Aegean and its olive groves. The hotel spa has its own traditional hamam too, but for a truly authentic (and more affordable) experience, head to Bodrum’s oldest hamam: the Tarihi Bardakci Hamam, open since 1749. As the sign at the door says, it offers “scrub, foam massage, oil massage, soap, shampoo, towel” and a slice of essential Turkish culture along with them: the therapeutic cleansing rituals and hydro-therapy methods of the hamam date back to Ancient Roman times and are said to relieve stress, improve circulation, and eliminate toxins.

Dance or Shop Until You Drop

Bodrum is famed for its nightlife, and the aptly named Bodrum Bar Street is a mile-long string of extravagant clubs and bars, which serve traditional raki (90 proof – be warned) until the sun comes up. Bodrum Marina Yacht Club boasts four different bars and puts on live music every night, with a view over the 15th century Bodrum Castle. But what do you give a Material Girl for her birthday? In Bodrum, a pair of the world-famous handmade leather sandals, textiles, or the local specialty, tangerine jam. There are plenty of markets to choose from on the peninsula if you want to shop, but the marinas are where you’ll find high-end retail heaven. Yalikavak Marina is where the mega-yachts dock, so naturally, it’s where the mega-brands – including Prada, Dior, and Balmain – have set up shop, but you’ll also find local art dealers and premium traditional natural products and textiles, plus Turkish designers such as Aybüke Baran, Ipekyol, and Misela.

In Conclusion

Bodrum offers a wealth of luxurious experiences for visitors looking to vacation like a celebrity. From cruising the crystal waters of the Aegean to indulging in a traditional hammam experience, and shopping at high-end retail outlets, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy the St Tropez of Türkiye. With its stunning scenery, rich history, and luxurious offerings, Bodrum is the ultimate destination for those seeking a taste of the high life.

Türkiye coast Boat tours Luxury lifestyle Coastal nightlife Beach clubs

News Source : euronews

Source Link :From boat trips to disco balls: How to live the high life on Türkiye’s coast of happiness/