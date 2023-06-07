coastal carefree chic: Redesigning the Coastal Trend: 5 Techniques for Achieving a Relaxed and Chic Coastal Style

The Appeal of Coastal Style

The coastal style trend’s appeal is hard to resist: who wouldn’t want the carefree, minimalist luxury vibe the trend offers throughout their home?

By blending muted hues with abundant natural elements, coastal design ideas present an ideal opportunity to incorporate the cherished outdoor lifestyle Australians adore into their homes.

And there won’t be a grain of sand in sight!!

5 Ways to Achieve Coastal Sophistication in Your Home

If you’re keen to achieve sophisticated coastal style without straying into the realm of a rustic fisherman’s abode, furniture favourites Amart have some invaluable tips to help you on the way:

1. Mix up your fabrics and textures.

Like the assortment of items washed up on a beach after a storm, the classic coastal home encompasses a blend of aesthetic treasures.

Select materials that harmonise with each other, but don’t be afraid to play around with texture. Consider utilising recycled timbers, natural fibre rugs, textured artwork, and wooden accessories.

And even though you might not immediately think ‘leather’ for coastal design, a leather sofa can provide the perfect anchor point for you build other textures around.

2. Focus on a unifying tonal palette.

The secret to successfully combining a mixture of materials and textures without inducing l interior design chaos is to ensure they all fall within the same tonal colour palette.

This brings everything you’re adding within a room together in terms of hue if not material.

There are a few options you can explore here; whether it’s blues, greens and greys or soft browns and sandy taupes – keep everything in the same range, and you’ll create harmony throughout.

3. Stick to natural materials as much as possible.

Furniture with soft natural finishes will help create synergy with this trend. Think organic cotton, natural linen, raw silk, jute, or canvas – these materials will all help to add to the overall look.

When choosing some of your larger furnishings, consider how things can complement each other. Natural fabric sofas and lounges with wooden legs allow you to keep a sense of togetherness throughout the design of a room, even if you’ve mixed things up in other ways.

4. Create a sense of openness.

The essence of coastal style lies in cultivating an atmosphere of openness, and this can be accomplished regardless of the physical dimensions of your living area, thanks to the strategic placement of a mirror.

Incorporating a sizable mirror – perhaps above a fireplace or by positioning it opposite a window – introduces an additional dimension to your space.

To enhance this effect, consider selecting a frameless mirror or one adorned with a natural wood frame.

5. Keep things light and breezy.

Utilising mirrors strategically will also help you with another key feature of this trend: plenty of natural light!

Lighting plays a pivotal role in coastal environments and is also key to achieving the desired overall ambience of the coastal design trend. Focus on well-placed lamps over glaring overhead lights to keep things soft and natural.

If natural light is lacking in your space, choose lighting bulbs with soft white shades. Alternatively, you can add a hint of a sunset atmosphere by opting for bulbs with a gentle orange glow.

Find Your Signature Style With Amart

Amart’s quality furniture effortlessly blends trending touches with a timeless feel and versatility, so you can rest assured that your purchases are designed to go the distance.

Whether the coastal trend has captured your imagination or you’re still looking for what works for you, Amart has everything you need.

Discover your signature interior style online now with Amart Furniture.

Coastal decor ideas Beach-inspired home design Nautical home accessories Coastal color schemes Seaside-inspired furniture