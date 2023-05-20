“Cobbs Creek shooting”: Cobbs Creek neighborhood in Philadelphia witnesses triple shooting resulting in 1 fatality and 2 injuries.

“Cobbs Creek shooting”: Cobbs Creek neighborhood in Philadelphia witnesses triple shooting resulting in 1 fatality and 2 injuries.

Posted on May 20, 2023

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Friday night, leaving one person dead and two others injured. The incident happened on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue, with a 21-year-old man dying after being shot multiple times. A 17-year-old male was critically injured while the third victim, a 16-year-old male, is in stable condition. Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

1. Cobbs Creek shooting
2. Philadelphia violence
3. Gun violence in urban areas
4. Community safety concerns
5. Crime prevention strategies

Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *