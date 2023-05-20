“Cobbs Creek shooting”: Cobbs Creek neighborhood in Philadelphia witnesses triple shooting resulting in 1 fatality and 2 injuries.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Friday night, leaving one person dead and two others injured. The incident happened on the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue, with a 21-year-old man dying after being shot multiple times. A 17-year-old male was critically injured while the third victim, a 16-year-old male, is in stable condition. Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Read Full story : Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood /

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

