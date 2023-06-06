“cobra drawing tutorial”: A Step-by-Step Guide on Drawing a Cobra: Easy Tutorial

How To Draw A Cobra II Simple Drawing Tutorial
If you’re a fan of snakes, you might want to learn how to draw a cobra. This iconic snake is known for its hood and fierce demeanor. In this tutorial, we will show you a simple step-by-step guide on how to draw a cobra.
Step 1: Draw the Head and Neck
Start by drawing a small circle for the head and a long curved line for the neck. Make sure the neck is thinner than the head.
Step 2: Draw the Body
Next, draw a long curved line for the body. Make sure it’s thicker than the neck and gradually gets thinner towards the tail.
Step 3: Draw the Tail
Draw a small triangle at the end of the body to create the cobra’s tail.
Step 4: Draw the Hood
To draw the cobra’s hood, draw two curved lines starting from the back of the head and ending at the neck. Connect the two lines with a curved line at the bottom to create the hood.
Step 5: Draw the Eyes and Nostrils
Draw two small circles for the eyes and two small ovals for the nostrils.
Step 6: Add Details
To add more details, draw a forked tongue coming out of the cobra’s mouth and scales along the body.
Step 7: Erase Guidelines
Finally, erase any unnecessary guidelines and lines that are no longer needed.
Tips and Tricks
- When drawing the cobra’s hood, make sure it’s raised and not flat on the head.
- Make the scales on the body smaller towards the tail.
- Draw the forked tongue slightly off to the side to add more depth and dimension to the drawing.
- When adding details, use a lighter pencil to avoid smudging or making mistakes.
In Conclusion
Drawing a cobra may seem challenging, but with these simple steps, you’ll be able to create a fierce and iconic snake. Remember to take your time, be patient, and have fun with the process. Happy drawing!
