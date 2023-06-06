“cobra drawing tutorial”: A Step-by-Step Guide on Drawing a Cobra: Easy Tutorial

How To Draw A Cobra II Simple Drawing Tutorial

If you’re a fan of snakes, you might want to learn how to draw a cobra. This iconic snake is known for its hood and fierce demeanor. In this tutorial, we will show you a simple step-by-step guide on how to draw a cobra.

Step 1: Draw the Head and Neck

Start by drawing a small circle for the head and a long curved line for the neck. Make sure the neck is thinner than the head.

Step 2: Draw the Body

Next, draw a long curved line for the body. Make sure it’s thicker than the neck and gradually gets thinner towards the tail.

Step 3: Draw the Tail

Draw a small triangle at the end of the body to create the cobra’s tail.

Step 4: Draw the Hood

To draw the cobra’s hood, draw two curved lines starting from the back of the head and ending at the neck. Connect the two lines with a curved line at the bottom to create the hood.

Step 5: Draw the Eyes and Nostrils

Draw two small circles for the eyes and two small ovals for the nostrils.

Step 6: Add Details

To add more details, draw a forked tongue coming out of the cobra’s mouth and scales along the body.

Step 7: Erase Guidelines

Finally, erase any unnecessary guidelines and lines that are no longer needed.

Tips and Tricks

When drawing the cobra’s hood, make sure it’s raised and not flat on the head.

Make the scales on the body smaller towards the tail.

Draw the forked tongue slightly off to the side to add more depth and dimension to the drawing.

When adding details, use a lighter pencil to avoid smudging or making mistakes.

In Conclusion

Drawing a cobra may seem challenging, but with these simple steps, you’ll be able to create a fierce and iconic snake. Remember to take your time, be patient, and have fun with the process. Happy drawing!

