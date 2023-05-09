“cocaine possession in high school” : High school student from Oviedo under suspicion of carrying cocaine on campus

High School Student from Oviedo Charged with Possession of Cocaine

An 18-year-old student from Oviedo High School in Seminole County, Florida was arrested on Tuesday after being caught with cocaine. According to the police department, they responded to reports of suspicious activity in the girl’s restroom, where four students were found. Upon arrival, Destanie Abramson was found with a “vape device,” and a small pocketbook containing cocaine was found in her bag during a search.

Abramson has been charged with cocaine possession and is currently held on a bond of $2,000. The district Communications Officer Katherine Crnkovich emphasized their firm stance against drugs on campus, stating that their focus is on the safety of all students and staff.

News Source : Anthony Talcott

Source Link :Oviedo student accused of bringing cocaine to high school/