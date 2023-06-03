Cocktail Shaker Set with Bamboo Stand : Matte Gold Bartender Set with Rustproof Stainless Steel Bar Tools and Espresso Bamboo Stand – Perfect for Highball & Chaser Cocktails

Matte Gold Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit with Rustproof Stainless Steel Bar Set and Beautiful Cobbler Cocktail Shaker Set, Presented on an Espresso Bamboo Stand.



Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit with Espresso Bamboo Stand is a must-have for anyone who loves hosting parties or making cocktails at home. This beautiful cobbler cocktail shaker set comes with all the bar tools you need to make the perfect drink, including a muddler, scoop, jigger, and Hawthorne strainer. The accessories are of better quality and value than other sets on the market.

One of the best features of this set is that the muddler is almost 2 inches longer than standard muddlers. This means that you won’t have to worry about scraping your knuckles while trying to muddle ingredients in the bottom of a shaker. The scoop is also a great addition to the set, as it allows you to easily measure out crushed ice without having to use tongs or your hands.

The jigger that comes with the set is a true 2oz. on one side and 1oz. on the other with measurements on the inside of 1 1/2oz and 1/2. This means that you can easily measure out the exact amount of ingredients needed for your cocktail recipe. The Hawthorne strainer is also a great addition to the set, as it has a tight spring that keeps seeds, ice shards, and pulp out of your drink.

The Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit with Espresso Bamboo Stand is also a great gift idea for anyone who loves to entertain. The set is valued at over $100 if bought separately, but when you purchase the kit, it comes at a great value. The set is a true bartender kit, as it includes all the tools you need to make the perfect cocktail. Plus, the set comes with a cocktail recipe e-book that you can use to create new and exciting drinks for your guests.

Another great feature of this set is the beautiful bamboo stand that comes with it. The stand is made of solid bamboo that is over 1/2in. thick and has a beautiful clear finish that is completely food safe. The stand is 12.7in. wide and 3in. tall, making it the perfect size to hold all the bar tools in the set. The stand not only looks great on your bar, but it also keeps all the tools organized and within reach.

Finally, the Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit with Espresso Bamboo Stand is made with superior quality materials. All the bar tools are made with rustproof polished 304 or 403 mirror finished black plated Stainless Steel. This means that the tools are not only beautiful, but they are also food safe. The cobbler cocktail shaker is leakproof, and all the welds on the tools are strong and beautiful. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the finish on the gun metal plated tools is susceptible to scratching, so it’s important to handle them with care and hand wash them.

Overall, the Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit with Espresso Bamboo Stand is a great investment for anyone who loves to make cocktails at home. The set is not only beautiful, but it is also functional and made with high-quality materials. The accessories are better than other sets on the market, and the value is unbeatable. Plus, the set comes with a cocktail recipe e-book and a beautiful bamboo stand that keeps all the tools organized and within reach.



