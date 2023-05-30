“Cocoa powder chocolate cake recipe”: I Disproved Myself: An Indulgent CHOCOLATE CAKE Recipe Using Only Cocoa Powder.

Proving Myself Wrong: Rich Chocolate Cake Recipe with Cocoa Powder Only

As someone who loves to bake, I have always believed that using high-quality chocolate is the key to making a delicious chocolate cake. However, I recently proved myself wrong with this rich chocolate cake recipe that uses cocoa powder only. Not only is it incredibly easy to make, but it is also moist, fluffy, and has a deep chocolate flavor that rivals any cake made with melted chocolate.

Ingredients

1 and ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 and ¾ cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup hot water

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease two 9-inch round cake pans with cooking spray or butter. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract until smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix. Add the hot water to the batter and mix until well combined. The batter will be thin, but this is normal. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pans for 5-10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Frost the cakes with your favorite frosting, if desired. I recommend a classic chocolate buttercream or cream cheese frosting. Serve and enjoy!

Why This Recipe Works

The secret to this rich chocolate cake recipe is the use of hot water. The hot water helps to dissolve the cocoa powder and intensify its chocolate flavor. It also helps to create a tender, moist crumb that is essential for any good cake.

Another key ingredient is buttermilk. Buttermilk is acidic, which reacts with the baking powder and baking soda to create a light and fluffy cake. It also adds a slight tanginess that balances the sweetness of the cake.

Finally, using vegetable oil instead of butter in this recipe makes the cake incredibly moist and tender. Butter has a lower melting point than vegetable oil, which means that it can solidify and create a dense, heavy cake. Vegetable oil, on the other hand, stays liquid at room temperature, which results in a lighter, fluffier cake.

Conclusion

This rich chocolate cake recipe with cocoa powder only has completely changed my perspective on what makes a delicious chocolate cake. Not only is it easy to make, but it is also incredibly moist, fluffy, and has a deep chocolate flavor that rivals any cake made with melted chocolate. So the next time you want to make a chocolate cake, give this recipe a try. You might just prove yourself wrong, too!

