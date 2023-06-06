“Coconut Chutney Recipe”: A Yummy Recipe for Nariyal Chutney | Coconut Chutney Recipe for Dosa and Idli

Coconut Chutney Recipe
In South Indian cuisine, coconut chutney is a popular and versatile condiment. This chutney adds a zing of flavour to various dishes due to the use of coconut and aromatic herbs and spices. A dipping sauce for snacks, dosas, or idlis, coconut chutney never fails to enhance the taste of any meal. You can easily prepare coconut chutney at home with this recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup grated coconut
- 2 tablespoons roasted chana dal (split Bengal gram)
- 2-3 green chillies (adjust according to your spice preference)
- 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled
- A small handful of fresh coriander leaves
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- A few curry leaves
- 1 tablespoon oil (preferably coconut oil)
- Salt to taste
- Water, as needed
Instructions:
- Add grated coconut, roasted chana dal, green chillies, ginger, and fresh coriander leaves to a blender or food processor.
- Make a coarse mixture by blending them together.
- Continue blending until the mixture reaches a smooth consistency by gradually adding water.
- Add water cautiously to prevent the chutney from becoming too watery.
- Set aside the chutney in a serving bowl.
- Heat the oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds.
- Stir in curry leaves once the mustard seeds begin to crackle, and cook them for a few seconds until they become aromatic.
- Put the tempering (mustard seeds and curry leaves) on top of the coconut chutney and mix well.
- Adding tempering to chutney enhances its flavour.
- Give the chutney a final mix and season with salt to taste.
It’s time to enjoy your delicious coconut chutney! Whether it’s served with dosas, idlis, vadas, or even as a condiment with rice, it pairs perfectly with South Indian breakfast staples. With coconut’s creamy texture, fresh herbs, and a subtle kick from chillies, this chutney is delightfully balanced.
This recipe offers a basic version of coconut chutney, but you can add other ingredients to customize it. You can add roasted peanuts for a nutty flavour or add a small piece of tamarind for a tangy twist. Some people also add a pinch of asafoetida or temper it with dried red chillies for an extra kick.
Not only is coconut chutney delicious but it is also loaded with health benefits. Coconut is a rich source of essential nutrients, including healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Their antimicrobial properties can help improve digestion and strengthen the immune system. Coconut chutney is also a great way to include fresh herbs like coriander, which contains antioxidants and detoxifies the body.
Try this coconut chutney recipe the next time you crave a flavourful accompaniment to your South Indian meal. The preparation is quick and easy, and it guarantees a delightful culinary experience. With this delectable coconut chutney, you’ll taste the true flavours of South India.
