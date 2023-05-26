Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe: “The Recipe Critic’s Official Coconut Cream Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe for 2023”

Coconut Cream Cake With Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

If you’re looking for a dessert that’s perfect for any occasion, then look no further than this delicious Coconut Cream Cake with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting recipe! This recipe is easy to make, and the end result is a fluffy and moist cake that’s filled with the rich and creamy flavor of coconut. The frosting is the perfect complement to the cake, adding an extra layer of sweetness and creaminess that’s sure to impress your guests.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

For the Frosting:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

8 oz cream cheese, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and grease two 9-inch cake pans. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, alternating with the coconut milk, and mix until just combined. Fold in the sweetened shredded coconut. Divide the batter between the two prepared cake pans and smooth out the tops with a spatula. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool completely on a wire rack. While the cakes are cooling, prepare the frosting. In a mixing bowl, beat together the softened butter and cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add the powdered sugar, coconut milk, and vanilla extract and continue to beat until the frosting is light and fluffy. Once the cakes are cooled, spread a thick layer of frosting over the top of one cake and stack the other cake on top. Spread the remaining frosting over the top and sides of the cake. Garnish with the sweetened shredded coconut and serve.

Tips:

Make sure that the butter and cream cheese are softened before mixing them for the frosting. This will help ensure that the frosting is smooth and creamy.

If you want a stronger coconut flavor, you can add a teaspoon of coconut extract to the cake batter and frosting.

You can also add a few drops of food coloring to the frosting to make it more festive!

Conclusion:

This Coconut Cream Cake with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting recipe is the perfect dessert for any occasion. The cake is moist and fluffy with a delicious coconut flavor, and the frosting is rich and creamy. It’s easy to make and is sure to impress your guests. Give it a try and see for yourself!

