“Coconut milk pudding recipe”: Nadia Mitha’s Coconut Milk Pudding Recipe

Introduction:

Coconut milk pudding, also known as Nadia Mitha, is a popular dessert in many parts of the world. It is a creamy and delicious dessert made with coconut milk, sugar, and rice flour. This flavorful pudding is easy to make and can be customized based on your taste preferences. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha.

Ingredients:

To make coconut milk pudding, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of rice flour

2 cups of coconut milk

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

1/4 cup of shredded coconut

Instructions:

Here are the step-by-step instructions for making coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha:

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, combine the rice flour and coconut milk. Mix well until there are no lumps.

Step 2: Add sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Mix well until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 3: Pour the mixture into a non-stick pan and cook over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens and starts to pull away from the sides of the pan. This process will take about 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 4: Once the mixture thickens, pour it into a greased dish and garnish with shredded coconut.

Step 5: Allow the pudding to cool down to room temperature before slicing it into small pieces.

Step 6: Serve the coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha chilled or at room temperature.

Variations:

Coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha can be customized based on your preference. Here are some variations that you can try:

Mango Coconut Milk Pudding:

Add diced mangoes to the mixture before pouring it into the pan. Garnish with more mangoes and shredded coconut.

Chocolate Coconut Milk Pudding:

Add cocoa powder to the mixture before pouring it into the pan. Garnish with grated chocolate and shredded coconut.

Berry Coconut Milk Pudding:

Add mixed berries to the mixture before pouring it into the pan. Garnish with more berries and shredded coconut.

Benefits of Coconut Milk Pudding:

Coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha is not only delicious but also has several health benefits. Here are some benefits of consuming coconut milk pudding:

Good for digestion:

Coconut milk is rich in healthy fats and fiber, which makes it great for digestion. It can help improve bowel movements and prevent constipation.

Boosts immunity:

Coconut milk contains lauric acid, which has antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. This makes it great for boosting immunity and fighting off infections.

Promotes heart health:

Coconut milk is rich in healthy fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote heart health.

Conclusion:

Coconut milk pudding or Nadia Mitha is a delicious and healthy dessert that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is easy to make and can be customized based on your taste preferences. So, the next time you are craving something sweet, try making this flavorful pudding at home.

Coconut milk pudding recipe Nadia mitha dessert Easy mitha recipe Vegan coconut milk dessert Creamy coconut rice pudding

News Source : Mousumee khana khazana

Source Link :coconut milk pudding/Nadia mitha /mitha recipe//