coconut pudding recipe: Poosh’s Recipe for Kourt’s Coconut Pudding

Kourtney Kardashian’s Coconut Pudding Recipe

Kourt may have a super clean diet totally dialed, but she also knows how to indulge and quite frankly, live. While some of her favorite treats are a bit naughty (she typically steers clear of gluten, but sometimes she just needs a classic baguette, cookie, or baked goodie) some of her special treats are actually completely healthy.

The Healthy Coconut Pudding Recipe

This coconut pudding is creamy, sweet, decadent, and straight-up delightful. It’s super refreshing on a warm summer day as well.

Ingredients:

1 can of coconut milk

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 cup of chia seeds

Instructions:

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together coconut milk, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add chia seeds to the bowl and stir until mixed well. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then stir it again. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 3 hours or overnight. Before serving, stir the pudding well and spoon it into individual bowls or glasses.

Enjoy this delicious and healthy coconut pudding recipe.

