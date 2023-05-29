Coconut Streusel Muffins Recipe.: Recipe for Streusel Muffins with Lime, Rum, and Coconut

Make a Tropical Cocktail in Muffin Form with These Rum, Lime, and Coconut Streusel Muffins

If you’re a fan of tropical cocktails, you’ll love this grown-up twist on a classic drink in muffin form. These rum, lime, and coconut streusel muffins are the perfect treat for any occasion.

Ingredients

2 cups self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

¾ cup caster sugar

1 tsp ground cardamom

2 free-range eggs

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk

¼ cup lime juice

Finely grated zest of 2 limes

2 Tbsp white rum

Streusel Topping

75g unsalted butter

⅓ cup brown sugar

2 cups shredded coconut

⅓ cup cream

2 Tbsp lime juice

Candied Lime Slices

½ cup caster sugar

1 cup water

1 lime, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-forced (200°C conventional). Line a 6-hole, 3/4 cup Texas muffin pan with paper cases. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, caster sugar, and cardamom until combined. In a large jug, whisk the eggs, oil, vanilla, sour cream, buttermilk, lime juice, zest, and rum until combined. Pour into the dry ingredients and fold in until just combined. Spoon into muffin cases. For the streusel topping, put all ingredients in a medium saucepan on low heat and cook, stirring, until the butter is melted and the sugar has dissolved (about 2-3 minutes). Spoon the streusel mixture over the muffins and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the muffins are cooked and the tops are golden brown. Meanwhile, to make the candied lime, line an oven tray with baking paper. Combine the sugar and water in a small frying pan on medium-low heat. Cook for 5 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved. Add the lime slices. Cook, turning occasionally, for 20 minutes or until the rind is translucent. Transfer to the lined tray to cool and firm. Serve the muffins with the candied lime slices.

Cook’s Tip

If you don’t have a Texas muffin pan, you can make this in a standard size 1/3 cup capacity muffin pan. You’ll make 12 muffins instead of 6, and cooking time will be 18-20 minutes.

