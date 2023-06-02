“COD Mobile Season 5 Best Guns”: 10 TOP-RATED WEAPONS FOR SEASON 5 IN COD Mobile

TOP 10 BEST GUNS IN SEASON 5 OF COD MOBILE

The Season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile has brought in a lot of new guns. With the new update, there are now a total of 50 weapons to choose from in the game. This article will discuss the top 10 best guns in Season 5 of COD Mobile.

1. ASM10

The ASM10 is a heavy assault rifle that has a lot of firepower. It has a high damage output and a low recoil rate, making it a favorite among players. It is effective in both close and long-range combat.

2. Man-O-War

The Man-O-War is another assault rifle that has a high damage output. It has a slower fire rate compared to other assault rifles, but its accuracy and range make up for it. It is effective in mid to long-range combat.

3. KN-44

The KN-44 is a popular assault rifle among players. It has a high damage output and a low recoil rate, making it easy to handle. It is effective in close to mid-range combat.

4. AK-47

The AK-47 is a classic assault rifle that has been in the game since its inception. It has a high damage output and a moderate recoil rate. It is effective in mid-range combat.

5. QQ9

The QQ9 is a submachine gun that has a high fire rate and a low recoil rate. It is effective in close-range combat and is a favorite among players who like to rush their opponents.

6. Fennec

The Fennec is another submachine gun that has a very high fire rate. It has a high recoil rate, but it can be mitigated with the right attachments. It is effective in close-range combat and is a popular choice among players who like to rush their opponents.

7. Cordite

The Cordite is a submachine gun that has a high ammo capacity. It has a moderate fire rate and a low recoil rate. It is effective in close to mid-range combat.

8. DL Q33

The DL Q33 is a sniper rifle that has a high damage output. It has a slow fire rate and a high recoil rate, but its accuracy and range make up for it. It is effective in long-range combat.

9. Locus

The Locus is another sniper rifle that has a high damage output. It has a moderate fire rate and a low recoil rate, making it easy to handle. It is effective in long-range combat.

10. Striker

The Striker is a shotgun that has a high damage output in close-range combat. It has a low ammo capacity and a slow fire rate, but its power makes up for it. It is effective in close-range combat.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 best guns in Season 5 of COD Mobile. Each gun has its strengths and weaknesses, and it is up to the player to choose the gun that suits their playstyle. It is important to experiment with different guns and attachments to find the right combination that works for you.

News Source : iFerg

