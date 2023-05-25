“code amendments prioritization”: Prioritizing Code Amendments: Housing and Planning Committee’s Challenge

City Council’s Housing and Planning Committee Grapples with Amendments to Land Development Code

During a special called meeting on May 23, 2023, the Housing and Planning Committee of City Council received a briefing from the Land Development Code Cabinet on a plan for prioritizing amendments to the city’s Land Development Code. The staff memo outlining the proposal recommends that Council prioritize amendments falling in the housing and straightforward adoption and implementation categories, as these would be easier to adopt and implement, allowing staff resources to be shifted to more complex amendments later on.

Amendments to Increase Housing Supply

The housing category includes amendments previously initiated by Council or the Planning Commission, and are directly aimed at increasing housing supply. One of the amendments staff would like to prioritize is the creation of a streamlined amended plat process that will facilitate residential infill units. Brent Lloyd from the Development Services Department said the amendment would utilize a provision of state law, making it easier and less costly to create residential lots. However, identifying areas to allow the process will be a primary challenge, as the change limits the city’s ability to review and apply a host of regulations.

Another amendment on staff’s priority list is the part of code that refers to substandard lots. Prior Council amendments made it difficult to develop lots that don’t meet current minimum area or dimensional standards, and staff will look at changing the criteria to allow those lots to develop independently.

The “Site Plan Lite” Amendment

Staff will also prioritize housing amendments that are in the more complex B tier, but these will take more time and review. One of those items is the “site plan lite,” which originated in the city’s Affordability Unlocked program. The first component of the site plan lite amendment would allow up to four units to be built using the standard building plan review process that applies to a single-family home and is “straightforward” to implement. The second component of the amendment calls for a modified site plan process for a “missing middle” housing, which includes between five and 16 units. This involves creating a set of tailored regulations that don’t currently exist, and would accommodate the greater impacts of missing middle, but not require the full level of water quality and drainage that is required for site plan.

Council Members’ Opinions

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison urged quick action and made a motion to recommend that the list and framework be considered by the full Council for approval. Council Member Ryan Alter proposed that the committee have a more in-depth discussion on whether the amendments are currently prioritized in the correct order. Harper-Madison disagreed, stating that she would like the committee to establish a cadence on how to take staff’s ideas and to listen to them. Alter said in response that it is Council’s job to direct staff and that staff is sometimes reluctant to prioritize the resolutions of different Council members.

Conclusion

The committee worked on the dais on a separate version of the chart created by Alter’s office, and he moved to adopt the amended prioritization chart and send it to the full Council for consideration. Although Harper-Madison expressed concern that the committee had not adequately vetted the changes or their potential impacts on the overall prioritization plan, the motion passed. The staff has outlined a proposal that balances the bandwidth of staff, recognizes their limitations, and streamlines the process for much-needed code amendments.

