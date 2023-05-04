“Codebase Startup Program” : What Are the Requirements for Codebase’s ‘Startup First Steps’ Program?

Codebase Launches ‘Startup First Steps’ Course to Support Scottish Entrepreneurs

Codebase, the UK’s largest tech incubator, has officially launched its ‘Startup First Steps’ course in Glasgow. The course is designed for current or prospective startup founders in Scotland who are in the early stages of their startup journey and aims to provide them with the knowledge and skills required to take their first version of a product into the market. The launch event was attended by a cohort of participants who engaged in a round-table discussion with Scottish Government Innovation Minister, Richard Lochhead.

The participants included entrepreneurs at varying stages of their startup journey, ranging from those at the ideation stage with a background in mental health to a former teacher who had created a training platform called ‘Creating Mindful Children’ that was already in a sellable state and was being worked on full-time. Despite the differing levels of experience, Codebase aims to cater to all entrepreneurs through education and resources that cover the basics of running a modern startup.

The Startup First Steps course is part of the Techscaler initiative launched last November, which aims to address Scotland’s need for more high-growth firms to drive productivity and innovation. In the Scottish Government-commissioned Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review (STER) in 2020, Scotland’s Total Early-stage Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) rate was found to have more than doubled in the decade since 2010. However, Scotland’s TEA rate remains below that of many other advanced economies, highlighting the need for initiatives such as Techscaler.

The Startup First Steps course is delivered in a hybrid model, online and in-person, across seven regional Techscaler hubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Dumfries, and Inverness. The course is open to all entrepreneurs in Scotland who are interested in joining the Techscaler community and expressing interest in upcoming educational cohort programs.

Codebase’s VP of education, Jim Newbury, explained that the course is designed for entrepreneurs in the early stages of their startup journey, but the criteria for participation is fluid and takes into account the diverse needs and knowledge gaps of each participant. The course aims to provide entrepreneurs with the right information and resources to understand whether they will benefit from the program and offers a suite of courses and education opportunities that can fill in those gaps at every stage of learning for a business owner.

Newbury also highlighted that the success of the course will be measured by leading metrics such as participation in the course, funding raised, and levels of funding raised. These metrics can provide a quantifiable proxy for the longer-term, economic, macro statistics that Codebase is interested in.

In conclusion, the Startup First Steps course is an important initiative that aims to support Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills required to start and grow successful businesses. With its flexible criteria for participation and emphasis on leading metrics, the course has the potential to make a significant impact on the Scottish startup scene.

