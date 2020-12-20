Cody and Shelby Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen has Died .

December 20, 2020
Cody and Shelby Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen has Died .

Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Fort Lupton Fire @FLFPD Couple of pictures from our crew who participated in the procession of Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen. On Friday, a memorial service for the couple was held in Gilpin County. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and Central City Fire Department.

