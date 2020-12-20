Cody and Shelby Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen has Died .
Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Couple of pictures from our crew who participated in the procession of Central City Firefighters Cody and Shelby Allen. On Friday, a memorial service for the couple was held in Gilpin County. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and Central City Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/AKx3HgtXE1
— Fort Lupton Fire (@FLFPD) December 20, 2020
