Cody Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has Died .

Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Tributes

Curtis Jones Jr

I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend and Philadelphia radio legend, Cody Anderson has passed away. A titan in the industry and a tremendously nice man. My condolences to the Anderson family. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Zebrick ZeChameleon Jones

May be an image of 1 person, beard and text that says ‘REST WELL Father’

Frankie Hughes

Truly a Philadelphia legend. So sad for us all.

Chad Dion Lassiter

He lived a principled life and will surely be missed.

Keith Jones

Amen Blessings of Great Comfort and Joy be to the lovedones and all who are affected by his transitioning

Linda Norris

My sincere condolences to it’s family and may god bless his soul.

Darece Williford

Deep condolences to the Anderson family. May Cody rest in power.

Bernard A. Chavis

So sorry to hear of his passing. Go all the way back to his basketball playing days. Great guy and always a class act.

