Cody Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has Died .

By | February 21, 2021
0 Comment

Cody Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.

Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Philadelphia Tribune @PhillyTrib Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3, dies

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Tributes 

———————— –
Curtis Jones Jr
I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend and Philadelphia radio legend, Cody Anderson has passed away. A titan in the industry and a tremendously nice man. My condolences to the Anderson family. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Zebrick ZeChameleon Jones
May be an image of 1 person, beard and text that says ‘REST WELL Father’

Frankie Hughes
Truly a Philadelphia legend. So sad for us all.

Chad Dion Lassiter
He lived a principled life and will surely be missed.

Keith Jones
Amen Blessings of Great Comfort and Joy be to the lovedones and all who are affected by his transitioning

Linda Norris
My sincere condolences to it’s family and may god bless his soul.

Darece Williford
Deep condolences to the Anderson family. May Cody rest in power.

Bernard A. Chavis
So sorry to hear of his passing. Go all the way back to his basketball playing days. Great guy and always a class act.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.