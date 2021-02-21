Cody Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Curtis Jones Jr
I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend and Philadelphia radio legend, Cody Anderson has passed away. A titan in the industry and a tremendously nice man. My condolences to the Anderson family. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
Zebrick ZeChameleon Jones
Frankie Hughes
Truly a Philadelphia legend. So sad for us all.
Chad Dion Lassiter
He lived a principled life and will surely be missed.
Keith Jones
Amen Blessings of Great Comfort and Joy be to the lovedones and all who are affected by his transitioning
Linda Norris
My sincere condolences to it’s family and may god bless his soul.
Darece Williford
Deep condolences to the Anderson family. May Cody rest in power.
Bernard A. Chavis
So sorry to hear of his passing. Go all the way back to his basketball playing days. Great guy and always a class act.
