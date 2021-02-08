Cody Carlton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Carlton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Cody Carlton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
We sadly note the passing of Cody Carlton, a former colleague and valued member of SC's early childhood community. Cody was a warm, genuine person whose dedication to education and service made a lasting impact. Our condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/KepqcpV2ec
— South Carolina First Steps (@SCFirstSteps) February 8, 2021
South Carolina First Steps @SCFirstSteps We sadly note the passing of Cody Carlton, a former colleague and valued member of SC’s early childhood community. Cody was a warm, genuine person whose dedication to education and service made a lasting impact. Our condolences to his friends and family.
