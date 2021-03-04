Cody Dean Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cody Dean has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Cody Dean has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Elizabeth Roncaglione is with Rich Dean and 3 others . 59m · Dear Lord Friends of ours have lost a loved one. It makes us confront the reality that our life here is fragile. I pray for them and everyone that has lost a loved one and the emotional pain they feel. May you comfort them with your peace and cover them with your love. I pray you would send them encouragement daily and ease the feeling of loss or loneliness by sending people into their lives to be near. In Jesus’ name AMEN! RIP Cody Dean you will be truly missed by many.

Beth Amber Lindsay

11h ·

Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. My 21 year old cousin, Cody Dean, was killed on the job today. He fell out of a bucket loader and landed on his head. We are all heart broken!

